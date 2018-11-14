Farmers’ Day opens at Cebu City Hall grounds

Prizes await for the lucky farmers of Cebu City for this year’s Farmers’ Day.

Officials of the Cebu City Government led the culmination of the event today at Plaza Sugbu wherein over 500 farmers, most of which from the mountain barangays of the city, participated.

LOOK: Here's a closer look of this years Farmers' Day 2018 floats | Junjie Mendoza Posted by Cebu Daily News on Tuesday, November 13, 2018

City Agriculturist Apple Tribunalo said they were glad that Farmer’s Day 2018 was the “grandest and liveliest” yet for the city.

“The winners of our contests will immediately receive their prize after they are proclaimed,” said Tribunalo.

Farmer’s Day 2018 has four contests: the float parade contest, best in urban gardening, booth display, and flower arrangement.