Pinoy Pride 45 foreign cast arrives

THE foreign boxers who will challenge ALA Boxing Gym stalwarts will arrive tomorrow for the much-anticipated Pinoy Pride 45: Triple WBO Championships that will unfold on November 24 at the IEC Convention Center, Cebu City.

Mexican boxers Uriel Lopez and Hugo Reyes, and African George Krampah, will be accompanied by their managers and trainers.

Lopez, who holds a record of 13 wins, six defeats, with one draw and six knockouts, will challenge the World Boxing Organization (WBO) oriental super bantamweight champion Jeo Santisima (16-2-0,14KOs) in the main event.

Lopez will be arriving with his manager and trainer Antonio Lozada.

Reyes (9-1-1,7KOs), on the other hand, will fight unbeaten Kevin Jake “KJ” Cataraja (8-0-0,7KOs) for the vacant WBO world youth super flyweight title in the undercard.

The Mexican pug will be joined by his manager and trainer David Padilla.

Krampah (14-3-0, 12KOs), who will fight Albert Pagara (30-1-0,21KOs), will have his trainer, Frank Asante, with him.

Pagara will defend his WBO Inter-Continental Super Bantamweight title against Krampah in the co-main event.

The foreign boxers will be attending a series of pre-fight events starting next week.