More free rides for BPO workers

CALL center agents working in I.T. Park in Barangay Apas can look forward to more free bus rides that will transport them safely to their workplaces.

This developed after the Cebu City Council approved on Tuesday a resolution authorizing Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to enter into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Metro Rapid Transit Service Inc. (MRTSI) for the latter to provide free bus rides to employees in the business processing outsource (BPO) industry.

MRTSI is the company behind MyBus lines that ferry passengers to and from Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA), Parkmall, SM City Cebu, SM Seaside, Robinsons, and Talisay City.

MyBus is the first private firm authorized by legislators to augment the city government’s free transportation services for BPO workers in I.T. Park.

The resolution, endorsed by Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos, also stated that MyBus will ferry passengers for free from the intersection of Juan Luna Avenue and M.J. Cuenco Avenue in Barangay Mabolo to I.T. Park.

At least three buses will be deployed in the area, with trips starting at 9 p.m until 5 a.m.

The free MyBus rides to I.T. Park will be implemented once the MOA will be signed.

De los Santos, in a text message, said the city and MRTSI have yet to schedule the MOA

signing.