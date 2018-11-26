PNP, ABS-CBN execs sign MOU on ‘Ang Probinsyano’

Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde and ABS-CBN executives signed on Monday a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to iron out differences between them regarding the television series “Ang Probinsyano.”

Coco Martin, the show’s lead actor, was present at the MOU signing.

The signing came a week after a meeting between officials of the PNP, the Department of the Interior and Local Government and ABS-CBN to address the concerns of the government agencies about the teleserye.

Earlier, Albayalde criticized the series for supposedly putting the police force in a bad light.

“Ang Probinsyano” currently portrays the PNP chief as a scalawag, while Ricardo Dalisay played by Martin is a policeman who has joined the rebel group “Vendetta.”