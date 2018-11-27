Sinulog dance competition registration extended to Dec. 15

The Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) extended the registration for the Sinulog 2019 Dance Competition to Dec. 15.

The registration is scheduled to close this Friday, Nov. 30 but it was extended for another 15 days to give other contingents ample time to register.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, who sits as the Sinulog executive committee chairman, told reporters that next year’s Sinulog will have fewer contingents than the 27 groups that joined last year.

For now, he said only 23 dancing contingents have signed up.

“We expect lesser contingents nowadays because of the upcoming local election. But we are expecting by 2020, modaghan na sad ang mga contingents nga mo join kay one of the consideration is the budget. There are activities under each local government unit (LGUs) especially on the upcoming election,” he said.