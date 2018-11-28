Bersamin: ‘I am independent’

NEWLY appointed Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin said he is independent “as far as the law is concerned.”

At a press conference, Bersamin said the question on independence is difficult because it depends on the perspective.

The common perspective, he said, is that being independent “is against the government.”

“That question is loaded against the government… As far as the law is concerned, I am independent,” Bersamin said.

Bersamin said he has been analytical when it comes to cases that comes his way even before he became a magistrate of the Supreme Court.

“If your perspective of what is independent is against the government or any (members of the) administration that has issues in our court, let me assure you I have always given these matters analytical attention and deep study,” Bersamin said.

“When the time comes for me to give a vote or to render a judgment, I always do my best to come out with a fair and valid ruling,” Bersamin added.

Senatorial candidates from the Oposisyon Koalisyon (OK) on Wednesday asked why President Rodrigo Duterte did not follow through on his promise to appoint a Supreme Court chief justice based on seniority, after news broke that he chose Bersamin.

Former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay explained that if Duterte’s own rule is followed, Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, who likewise vied for the vacant position, should have been appointed as the next head magistrate.