Plan to recover WWII army tank submerged in Medellin’s river excite netizens

Netizens look forward to the recovery of the World War II (WWII) army tank that is now submerged in Medellin town’s Dagusungan River.

Giles Anthony Villamor, Medellin’s planning officer, said in a Facebook post at around 11 a.m. today that “this is something to look forward to.”

“Makuha na unta na kay sa una buko buko raman toy nakita nya gisulayan og bunot sa Crane dili makaya unta karon makuha na,” commented William Sepra Rodrigo.

Rodrigo said there is a possibility that the tank was already damaged from earlier efforts to extract this from the river.

But Villamor told him during their exchange of comments that “kung unsa pwede makuha, ato i assemble balik and buhatan pedestal.”

“Let’s hope for the best. We have the strong support of the Army Engineer Brigade stationed in Medellin,” Villamor added.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment!!!,” commented Cebuano historian Jobers Bersales.