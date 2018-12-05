Ateneo rules UAAP anew; Thirdy Ravena is Finals MVP

The Ateneo de Manila University crushed the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 99-81, in Game 2 of the best-of-three finals series to claim the UAAP Season 81 men’s basketball title on Wednesday night.

The Blue Eagles, thus, won their second straight crown and 10th overall in the league.

Ateneo won Game 1, 88-79, last Saturday.

Ateneo’s Thirdy Ravena was named Finals MVP after averaging 29.5 points, 8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.5 steals in the championship series.

He also started the Blue Eagles strong start in Game 2 that led to the lopsided win.

He finished with a career-high 38 points.