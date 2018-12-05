Labitad group tagged as owners of 80 guns inside buried sacks in Talisay

THE Talisay City Police are searching for a group, who allegedly owned the 80 firearms found inside a sack buried at a side of a cliff in Sitio 5 at Barangay Campo 4, Talisay City

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7)director, said in an interview on Wednesday that they received information that the firearms belonged to the group of a certain Jerome Labitad.

“After the assessment and inquiry gilubong g’yud (these firearms). Usa ka known group (in Talisay City) aning Jerome Labitad. We suspected these (firearms) came from his group,” said Sinas.

(After the assessment and inquiry it showed that these firearms were buried there. A known group in Talisay City is the group of Jerome Labitad. We suspected that these firearms came from his group)

A group of children gathering firewood in Sitio 5 at Barangay Campo 4, Talisay City stumbled upon the half-buried sack which contained firearms.

The children, who were afraid of what they found, reported this to their barangay officials, who in turn reported it to the police.

The Talisay Police responded and went to the area where they found three more buried sacks, which contained 80 pieces of .38 caliber revolver.

Sinas claimed that Labitad had been one of the most wanted persons in the city and together with his group they had been a target of numerous One Time Big Time Operations (OTBT) or Synchronized Managing Police Operations (SEMPO).