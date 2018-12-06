Four killed, one injured in separate shooting incidents in southern Cebu

By Delta Dyrecka C. Letigio | December 06,2018 - 09:27 AM

Four men were killed in separate shooting incidents in the cities of Talisay and Carcar in south Cebu in a span of two hours.

The first incident happened past 11 p.m. on Wednesday, wherein a habal-habal driver was shot dead while in Barangay Lawaan, Talisay City.

PO1 Sherlyn Refil, desk officer of the Talisay Police Station, identified the victim as Michael Bañez, 38.

Refil said that Banez was traversing the Cebu South Coastal Road when two unidentified men on board a black motorcycle tailed him and fired shots at him.

Police said that Bañez managed to drive his motorcycle for about 80 meters before he fell on the road and succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds on his body.

Police are yet to identify the motorcycle tandem and the motive for his killing.

At past 1 a.m. today, three men were killed while another was injured in a shooting incident in Sitio Bonbon, Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City.

Police Supt. Gregoria Galsim, chief of the Carcar Police Station, identified the fatalities as Premitivo Gemo, Donde Carbajal and Raprap Navares.

A certain Sherwin Carbaial was also wounded.

Galsim said that the victims were drinking liquor at the house of Gemo when two still unidentified men fired shots at them.

Police are yet to determine the identity of the suspects and the cause of the attack.