Another drug surrenderer killed in Mandaue City
Lemuel Guardiana, 28, was already asleep beside his live-in-partner Lowie Marie Sapid when two men, who were wearing bonnets, barged into their home in Upper Tabok 1, Mandaue City and fired shots at him at around 4:30 a.m. today (December 7).
Guardiana succumbed to multiple bullet wounds on his body.
But the two suspects spared Sapid.
PO1 Glenn Bordalba of the Jagobiao Police Station said that they are yet to determine the cause of Guardian’s death, but they do not discount the possibility that it was drug related because the victim was a drug surrenderer.
Guardiana, drug user, surrendered to the police on July 15, 2016.
Bordalba said they are yet to determine if the victim was also a drug pusher.
