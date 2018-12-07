Tatak UP sa Sugbo recognizes 3 CDN columnists

THREE columnists of Cebu Daily News were conferred the Tatak UP sa Sugbu Awards last December 6 for their contribution to the Cebuano community.

Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo, a Mass Communication graduate of the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu), was recognized under the category Social Change, Advocacy and Community Empowerment.

Lato-Ruffolo, a mother of three, writes the column “Nanay Says” in CDN. She was recognized for her efforts in community development and literacy.

She co-founded the storytellers’ group, Basadours, which advocates literacy through storytelling.

In April 2018, she started the toddler storytelling section at the Cebu City Public Library.

Professor Raymund Fernandez of the UP Cebu College of Arts and Design, whose column appears on CDN every Thursday, was also conferred the award in the category Arts, Design and Culture.

Another CDN columnist who was given the recognition was Jose Eleazar “Jobers” Bersales, under the category of Culture and Heritage with focus on conservation. Bersales is an Anthropology graduate of the University of San Carlos and has a Masters degree in Philippine Studies from UP Diliman.

Bersales is currently the manager of the USC Press and has published research studies on archeology, heritage conservation, museology, environment, indigenous people and local history, among others.

“It’s a good feeling that you feel that what you are doing is right and you are on the right path. The award helps you and encourages you to do what you are doing especially that I am getting old and health problems come in. It’s a good boost and I am proud to have spent a part in my life in UP,” Bersales said.

Bersales was nominated by the University of the Philippines Cebu Alumni Association since the first year of the award giving in 2011, in 2014 and 2015. However, Bersales did not attend the recognition until his fourth nomination and awarding last December 6.

Dr. Madrileña dela Cerna, co-chair of the screening and selection committee, said that being present in the awarding ceremony was also required in the criteria.

“The award is not just given to those who graduated from the [UP] Cebu Campus. You can finish from any campus as long as you are based in Cebu or you have done something that impacted and benefited the lives of the Cebuanos,” Dela Cerna said.

“Since 2011, Jobers has been nominated but has not been given the award because every time there will be an awarding, he will be out there in another country excavating something,” Dela Cerna said.

The UP Cebu Alumni Association is giving the Tatak UP awards in all UP campuses in the country.

The other awardees include Mandaue Vice Mayor Atty. Carlo Pontico Fortuna under the category Law, Public Service and Governance; Philippine Women’s Commission (PWC) Policy Development, Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Division Chief Anita Estrera-Baleda, under Social Change, Advocacy and Women Empowerment; Ma. Teresa Canton, a private school administrator who advocates the up-skilling of the quality of classroom teaching and capacity building of school administrators.

Also recognized was Environmental lawyer Rosa-Liza Eisma-Osorio who heads the Philippine Earth Justice Center; Atty. Ian Anthony Sapayan who is one of the lawyers of the Mabinay 6, Haidee Palapar of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc., and Arch. Michael Torres for Art, Design, and Corporate Social Responsibility.