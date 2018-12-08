Jinggoy says he and Revilla were ‘victims of selective justice’

MANILA, Philippines—“We are really victims of selective justice.”

Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada on Saturday said this when asked if he and Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. could return in the Senate in 2019.

In 2014, Estrada and Revilla were among those indicted by the Office of the Ombudsman for plunder and multiple counts of graft in relation to the multi-billion pork barrel scam.

READ: WHAT WENT BEFORE: Napoles and the pork barrel scam

It was only last Friday when the Sandiganbayan’s Special First Division acquitted Revilla in the plunder case. However, Estrada still awaits the decision of the anti-graft court for his pending plunder case.

With this, Estrada hoped that the public could still vote for them in the 2019 elections, noting that they were victimized by the past administration.

“Sana, nasa taong bayan, kung tatangkilikin kami alam naman ng taong bayan nagpag kaisahan kami ng administrasyon,” Estrada told radio station, DWIZ.

Estrada also said he has yet to reunite with Revilla, noting that he wants to campaign with him for the 2019 elections.

“I am extremely happy for him. After more than four and a half years, makapiling na niya ang kanyang pamilya. Siguro sa mga kalaunan sana magsasamasama na kami sa kalsada at mangangampanya,” he said.

Estrada will be running under the political party, Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino (PMP).