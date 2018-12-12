No Christmas spirit in Minglanilla Christmas league as UV, USPF players engage in fistfight

CEBU CITY – Holiday cheer was certainly not in the air in a basketball game between the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) in the Minglanilla Mayor’s Cup Inter-Collegiate Christmas Basketball League at the Minglanilla Sports Complex on Wednesday night.

The game descended into chaos after players from both teams got into a fight just moments after the tip off. The game was later called off in favor of the Panthers.

According to accounts from players of both teams, the incident happened with five minutes left in the first period and USPF leading, 15-8. UV wingman Jiesel Tarrosa got fouled hard by USPF guard Mhike Patalinghug and tempers just flared up from there.

Patalinghug alleged that Tarrosa tried to punch him afterwards but did not connect.

This prompted USPF forward Kenneth Cada to push Tarrosa, which then prompted the UV players to run all the way from the other end of the floor to defend their teammate.

Video footage of the incident obtained by this writer sees injured UV guard Sheldon Gahi throwing punches at Cada.

WATCH: Players of the University of the Visayas and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation engage in a fracas during their game in the Minglanilla Mayor's Cup Inter-Collegiate Christmas Basketball League on Wednesday evening at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

Towards the tail end of the fracas, Green Lancer forward Ubert Villaceran also landed a punch on Cada.

Gahi, who missed all of this season because of a fractured foot, said he regretted what he did but insisted that he was just trying to defend his teammate, Michael Maestre, who was caught up inside the USPF bench.

“Nadismaya ko sa akong nabuhat pero mulaban lang jud ko para sa ako kauban,” said Gahi.

(I didn’t like what I did but I will really defend my teammate.)

UV skipper Toto Segumpan also admitted that he and the rest of the Green Lancers scampered all the way to the USPF bench upon seeing their teammate getting backed into the corner.

“Gikan mi tanan sa bench kay naabot naman sa corner. Di man sad pwede pasagdan namo amoa kauban,” said the Bacolod-native.

(We all came from our bench because we saw our teammate get cornered. We can’t just leave our teammate.)

USPF’s Nigerian big man Richy Managor also expressed his disappointment with how UV played.

“Basketball is supposed to be about sportsmanship. If you are good then win and that settles it. Don’t disfigure your opponent in the quest to win, there is no sportsmanship,” said the USPF big man.

It remains to be seen what sanctions will be given to the erring parties or if the Cesafi will take action over this unfortunate and violent incident.

UV is the three-time champion in the Cesafi men’s basketball tournament.