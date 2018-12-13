Quisumbing orders recall of city issued firearms

CEBU, Philippines -Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing has issued a memorandum asking barangay officials, department heads and government employees to return their city-issued firearms to City Hall.

But exemptions will be given to firearms that were issued to the police.

Quisumbing issued his memorandum following the inclusion of the city in the Election Watchlist Areas (EWAS).

All returned firearms will be turned over to the Mandaue City Police Office on December 18 for safekeeping.

he said that the city will cancel all acknowledgment receipt for equipment for those firearms that will not be returned to City Hall.