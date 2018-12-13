Duterte, not anti-church, after all

America’s effort in returning the bells is a sign of respect for our sovereignty. This is another good thing not only for the state, but also for the Catholic Church being the original owner of the said property.

Despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s tirades against some members of the Catholic Church, his latest two actions manifest otherwise that he loves the church as a whole.

First, Duterte gives value to the feast of the Immaculate Conception that is being held every 8th day of December.

In fact, he is the only president in this republic that declared that day as a special non-working holiday.

Last Saturday, he urged Filipinos to emulate the Blessed Virgin Mary.

In his message for the occasion, he said, “Let us emulate Mary’s qualities as a humble and caring person and remain guided by her faithfulness as we strengthen our devotion and nurture our lives with unconditional love and good deeds that will benefit the Filipino people.”

Duterte added, “Every year, our thoughts and hearts unite to celebrate the life of the Virgin Mary whose simplicity, kindness and humility we truly adore and admire. Since the advent of Christianity in the Philippines, she has been an epitome of faith and a source of inspiration for our people, especially during times of challenges and uncertainties.”

Second, it cannot be denied that Duterte is the only president in this republic that demanded in forceful words during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) last year for America to return back to the Philippines the Balangiga bells.

Finally, after 117 years, the Balangiga bells have finally been returned to the Philippine soil last Tuesday.

As a background the three Balangiga bells had been taken by the United States Army from the church of San Lorenzo de Martir in Balangiga, Eastern Samar as war trophies after reprisals following the Balangiga massacre in 1901 during the Philippine-American war.

America’s effort in returning the bells is a sign of respect for our sovereignty.

This is another good thing not only for the state, but also for the Catholic Church being the original owner of the said property.

With all due respect to Duterte’s critics who tried to grab credits and even attempted to discredit the president, they are correct in saying that this is a collective effort.

Previous presidents also exerted efforts for the bells to be returned.

The fact is America did not listen to them, but it acted upon the demand of Duterte.

Duterte’s role in returning the Church property, the Balangiga bells and his giving value of a major doctrine of the Catholic Church, the feast of Immaculate Conception are clear manifestation that he is not against the church.

He is no different from devoted Catholics who sometimes criticize their priests and bishops for some undesirable and hypocritical acts.

I would like to emphasize that there are many good bishops and priests in the Catholic Church, but it cannot be denied that there are also hypocrites that even Pope Francis have criticized.

I don’t want to pass judgment on some bishops who asked luxury cars like Pajero from former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

So the hypothetical questions are: what if Duterte, like GMA, would give luxury cars to some bishops?

Will they still criticize President Duterte?

Is it not a fact that they were not able to criticize GMA when she was involved in an election fraud and terrible corruption?