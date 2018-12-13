Cebu City Sharks keep MPBL playoff hopes alive

The Cebu City Sharks breathed new life into their playoff hopes as they defeated the Pasay Voyagers, 76-61, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup on Thursday night at the Strike Gymnasium.

The Sharks drew blood early on and immediately pounced on the Voyagers to lead 51-29 at halftime.

They didn’t look back after that to boost their record to 7-11.

Rangy big man Rhaffy Octobre led the way for Cebu City as he compiled 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Patrick Cabahug added 12 in his first game back since he was held out in their last game.

Jaybie Mantilla and William McAloney each added nine markers with the latter hauling down 11 boards and the former collecting six rebounds and seven assists.