Cesafi can’t act on erring players in Mingla brawl

WHILE many expect the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) to mete out penalties on erring players involved in the melee last Wednesday night in a basketball tournament in Minglanilla town, south Cebu, the league said it can’t do so.

Players from the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) and reigning men’s basketball champion University of the Visayas (UV) figured in a brawl in a late-night game in the Minglanilla Mayor’s Cup Inter-Collegiate Christmas Basketball League.

Though tournament officials have slapped suspensions on two UV players and its coach (see banner story), the Cesafi, the mother league of both teams, said it can’t do the same since the Minglanilla tournament isn’t sanctioned by Cebu’s premier inter-collegiate league.

In a talk with Cesafi commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy on Thursday morning, the long-time official revealed that the tournament was not sanctioned by the league, therefore the Cesafi is not in any position to mete out penalties to the erring parties.

He added that as it is, he cannot do anything about the case because Cesafi has no jurisdiction over it.

He suggested that teams should make sure that tournaments they join during the off season is sanctioned by the Cesafi so they can be protected.

“If they want a penalties, the teams should ask first if the tournament is sanctioned by Cesafi before they decide to participate,” said Tiukinhoy.

Cesafi deputy commissioner Danny Duran also insisted that tournaments that want to invite Cesafi teams should get in touch with the league and ask for its permission.

Although it is not required since it is the off season, Duran said this will go a long way in keeping the players in check as any acts of violence would be dealt with accordingly by the Cesafi.