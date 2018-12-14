Aerial Ropeway Transit in Cebu City?

CEBU CITY, Philippines -How about an aerial travel to address traffic congestion in Cebu City?

A former private sector representative of the Metro Cebu Development Council (MCDCB) has presented the Aerial Ropeway Transit, a cable-car-like system that would ferry passengers from one station to another.

The transport system is yet on its pre-feasibility study.

Neda Regional Director Efren Carreon said the ART has a good potential for implementation considering that it only includes minor construction and road right of way acquisition.