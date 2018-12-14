Aerial Ropeway Transit in Cebu City?
CEBU CITY, Philippines -How about an aerial travel to address traffic congestion in Cebu City?
A former private sector representative of the Metro Cebu Development Council (MCDCB) has presented the Aerial Ropeway Transit, a cable-car-like system that would ferry passengers from one station to another.
The transport system is yet on its pre-feasibility study.
Neda Regional Director Efren Carreon said the ART has a good potential for implementation considering that it only includes minor construction and road right of way acquisition.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.