Indonesia’s Mount Soputan erupts, spews ash column

JAKARTA — Mount Soputan in Minahasa, North Sulawesi, erupted on Sunday morning, spewing a 7,500-meter-high ash column and thick smoke into the sky, according to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

Ash was monitored drifting to the south and southwest following the eruption at 8:57 a.m. local time. It was followed by tremors that lasted around 30 minutes.

Residents are advised to remain outside a 4-kilometer radius from the peak and avoid any activities within 6.5 km to the west and southwest of the crater because of concerns of lava and hot ash.

Riverbank settlements near the mountain, such as those located along Ranowangko, Lawian, Popang and Kelewahu rivers, were also warned of the potential for lava flows following rain.

In October, Soputan erupted at least twice, prompting authorities to raise the volcano’s status to Level III (alert) in the national four-level volcano alert system.