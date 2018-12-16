Cebu’s Paul Desiderio is PBA Draft 4th pick

Cebuano wingman Paul Desiderio finally made his PBA dreams come true after he got picked fourth in the first round of the 2018 Gatorade PBA Draft on Sunday evening at the Robinsons Place Manila.

The Liloan-native and former Cesafi juniors MVP during his time with the University of the Visayas met the news with utter shock as NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao announced his name as their pick.

“Gulat na gulat ako. Hindi ko inaasahan maaga ako ma-pick,” said the former University of the Philippines star who helped push the Fighting Maroons to their first finals appearance in the UAAP finals in 32 years.

“Wala akong idea talaga. Hanggang ngayon nabibigla pa rin ako,” added Desiderio.

However, Desiderio’s role on NLEX remains uncertain with lead guards Kevin Alas and Kiefer Ravena set to make a return to the team in 2019. Alas is recovering from a knee injury while Alas is serving a Fiba-imposed suspension.

The Road Masters also have two-time former Cesafi MVP Macmac Tallo.

“Masaya ako na nandito cya kai Coach Yeng! At the age of the 21 sobrang mag gogrow cya. Tska sobrang saya nito marami kaming mga bisaya. And knowing coach yeng bisaya tlga ung mga kinukuha nya dati pa,” Tallo said.

Regardless, Desiderio vowed to do everything in his power to prove his worth.

“Gagawin ko best makatulong sa team. Gagawin kahit ano gusto na role ko ni Coach Yeng,” Desiderio added.