Palma: Dawn Masses should be in the spirit of prayer, sacrifice

CEBU Archbishop Jose Palma urged the Catholic faithful to attend the Christmas nine day novena dawn Masses, not because of expectations of wishes coming true, but in the spirit of prayer, sacrifice and perseverance.

“Many believe that it is an automatic thing to complete the nine days… But to proclaim to the world that if you complete nine days (you will be granted a wish), no. That is not the proper attitude of prayer,” said Palma in an interview.

Palma said that what is more important is one’s belief in the power and love of the Lord.

“To associate the favor with any automatic completion of anything is not the spirit of Christianity,” Palma added further.

Palma celebrated the first dawn Mass at a fully packed Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Minglanilla town.

“Whether you attend eight days or nine days, the most important thing is you trust in the Lord,” said Palma.

Year 2019 will be the Year of the Youth and will bring the message that everyone is beloved, gifted and empowered, and therefore called for a mission to reach out to others to proclaim the good news.

“Unsa man ato buhaton? Kini atong being beloved, being gifted, i-spread. Ginagmay o dinago, atong i-share,” Palma said during his homily.

Msgr. Tony Medida, team moderator of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, also said that the town is already starting to prepare for the upcoming National Youth Day on April 23-28, 2019.

The municipality of Minglanilla is one of the venues for the week-long activity.

Medida estimates that over 3,000 delegates will be hosted by the municipality out of the 15,000 overall delegates.