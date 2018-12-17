CCMC gets brand new hospital beds from Chinese Consulate in Cebu

The Chinese Consulate in Cebu turned over today (December 17) a donation of 110 hospital beds to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

Each bed is estimated to cost at least P25, 000 or a total of P2.75 million.

Present during the ceremonial signing of the Deed of Donation were Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña and Chinese Consul General in Cebu Jia Li.

In an interview with reporters, Li said that the Chinese government is committed to donate more equipment to CCMC especially since the first three floors of the new hospital building is expected to open in March 2019.