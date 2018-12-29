Earthquakes shake Davao Oriental

TWO earthquakes struck off the coast of Davao Oriental on Saturday – the first one a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit at 11:39 a.m.

While the second one occurred at 5:13 p.m.

Engr. Rommel Allan Labayog, Phivolcs Zamboanga City station chief, said the temblor (the first one), which was initially reported at magnitude 7.1, was strongly felt in the town of Governor Generoso at 11:39 a.m.

The United States Geological Survey reported the magnitude at 6.9 with an epicenter 84 kilometers (km) southeast of Pondaguitan, Davao Oriental.

Preliminary plotting made by Labayog showed that earthquake event has a depth of 49 km, 162 km southeast of Governor Generoso.

Labayog said the “shallow” quake was “expected to have damages.”

Phivolcs said aftershocks could be expected from the ground shake that was also felt in Davao City, Cagayan de Oro City and Zamboanga City.

In its latest earthquake bulletin Saturday afternoon, Phivolcs said the earthquake struck at 5:13 p.m.

It noted that the earthquake was an aftershock of a previous quake which struck off the coast of Davao Oriental Saturday morning.

Phivolcs traced its epicenter about 145 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental.

The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, had a depth of 43 km.

Phivolcs said no aftershocks and damage are expected from this episode.

Phivolcs earlier issued a tsunami advisory after the first temblor hit in the morning.

This tsunami advisory was lifted at 3 p.m.

Phivolcs in its Tsunami Information No. 3 said that “any effects due to minor sea level disturbances have largely passed” which therefore “canceled recommendations prescribed” in its previous tsunami advisory.