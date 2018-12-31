Traveller arrested with shabu hidden on his ball cap

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Valerie Sacedon, 28, was arrested as he was about to board a vessel for Cagayan de Oro at around 3 p.m. today, December 31, for hiding shabu on his ball cap.

Sacedon, a resident of Sitio Cabreros, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, was stopped by maritime police and personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) after he was made to pass through the x-ray machine at the passenger terminal 1 in Cebu City.

During the body frisk, the shabu that was hidden on his ball cap started to fall on the floor.

Sacedon was supposed to board a vessel for Cagayan de Oro City that would pass by Butuan City.