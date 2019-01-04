Customs Cebu Port overshoots 2018 collection target by P1.6B

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs Port of Cebu overshot its collection target of P27.436 billion set for the year 2018 by 6.16 percent.

The Port of Cebu’s 2018 total collection reached P29.125 billion, a P1.689 billion increase over the 2017 collections, according to a post on the Bureau of Customs Facebook page.

The Port of Cebu includes the sub-ports of Mactan and Dumaguete.

It has completed its record of hitting the collection target for 12 months straight last year.

In December 2018, Port of Cebu collection generated a P686 million increase over the month’s target of P2.364 billion.

The Bureau of Customs credited the efforts of District Collector Atty. Elvira Cruz and sub-port collectors as well as the rest of the Customs employees./dbs