CCPO warns of crime surge during Sinulog Festival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is expecting a surge in robbery, pickpockets and other petty crimes during the Sinulog Festival 2019 celebrations that will kick off next week.

According to Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, director of the CCPO, it has become a trend that during festivals, robbers take advantage of the crowd and the activities held in public places.

“They take advantage of the forgiving nature of the (Señor Sto. Niño) devotees and the Sinulog participants. Many of the victims no longer file charges,” said Garma.

Garma urged the victims of robbery to file charges against the perpetrators so that they will face the consequences of their crimes.

The director also urged the participants to the various Sinulog events, the tourists, and devotees to be vigilant and always be aware of their surroundings and to protect their possessions.

“Don’t wear jewelry. Don’t use backpacks. Keep your bag in front of you and make sure you can see the zippers and openings. Prevention is still better than cure,” said Garma.

Garma assured that maximum security will be provided during the Sinulog festivities, which will run from January 10 to January 20, with the deployment of at least 6,000 police officers who will patrolling the streets as uniformed police or mixing with the crowd in civillian attire.

The CCPO is also on red alert for the entire month of January.

Garma seeks the cooperation of the public to keep Sinulog Festival 2019 peaceful and safe. /elb