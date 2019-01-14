Driver of town mayoral bet killed in an ambush in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The driver of a candidate for mayor of the town of Buenavista jn Bohol was killed when the vehicle he was driving, with the mayoral bet on board, was ambushed in Getafe town this afternoon, January 14.

Senior Inspector Narciso Laroga, the chief of the Getafe Police station, told Cebu Daily News Digital that the ambush happened in his town’s Barangay Tulang at about 1:50 p.m.

Laroga said the fatality, Conrado Añasco, was driving the Toyota Fortuner owned by Lawyer Rico Cabarrubias when two men riding in tandem on the motorcycle drove close to the driver’s seat and fired shots at the driver.

The lawyer, who is running for mayor in Buenavista and a member of a prominent political family in the town, was unharmed. But the driver was hit in the nose area and the bullet penetrated his heart, resulting to his immediate death, said Laroga.

Laroga said that Cabarrubias just came from Talibon town where he attended a hearing of a case he was handling and was heading home with his driver when they were attacked.

The ambush area was about 12 kilometers away from Talibon and about 20 kilometers from the town center of Buenavista.

Laroga said they were still determining if the ambush was election-related.

The town has history of violence involving its local officials. In May last year, the town’s mayor, Ronald Lowell “Sample” Tirol, was killed by two motorcycle riding assailants. /elb