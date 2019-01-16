Nike’s self-lacing, app-controlled sneaker excites Cebuano sneakerheads

Cebu City, Philippines – Athletic wear giant Nike recently unveiled its latest innovation — the Nike Adapt platform and the first ever shoe to feature the groundbreaking technology, the Nike Adapt BB.

Nike Adapt is a platform that can create that custom fit through an advanced power-lacing system and an app that updates the fit exact to the user’s needs. The tech is first tried and tested on the new Nike Adapt BB basketball shoe.

Cebuano players and sneakerheads marvelled at the new innovation, which is set to be released to the public next month.

Rocky Alcoseba, proprietor of one of Cebu’s distinguished sportswear companies, Rock Uniform Solutions, said he loves the idea behind the Nike Adapt BB.

“I would definitely wear them. Being a sneakerhead, I love the shoe, the silhouette, the tech behind it and the direction Nike is going with this technology. It may be a bit gimmicky, but I love wearable technology,” shared Alcoseba, the son of Cebu’s winningest head coach, Yayoy Alcoseba.

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers’ forward Jancork Cabahug, who is a fan of rocking stylish kicks during games, said he definitely wants to have a pair once it comes out.

“Wearing this style of lacing basketball shoes would definitely be a first time for me. Nevertheless, I would love to have the opportunity of wearing it because of its nice and unique design,” the bulldozer of a forward said.

Brgy. Ginebra slotman Greg Slaughter, on the other hand, had no reservations about wearing the shoe in one of his PBA games. The price tag, however, left him scratching his head.

“I would wear it, yeah. Purchasing it though… I don’t know,” said the 7-foot Cebuano with a laugh.

“I’d definitely try it who wouldn’t. But I don’t know if I want to gamble $800 on it,” he added.

The Nike Adapt BB is slated to drop during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. The shoe is slated to retail for P17,495.

The Nike Adapt BB boasts of a custom motor and gear, which detects the tension needed by the foot and adjusts suitably to give the wearer a snug fit. The tensile strength of the underfoot lacing is able to pull 32 pounds of force to secure the foot throughout a range of movement.

The FitAdapt tech via the Nike Adapt app on a smartphone, you can input different fit settings during different moments of a game. The app can even create different tightness settings, whether you want it loose during timeouts, or tight enough during warm-ups. BJO