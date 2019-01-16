Davide to Capitol employees: Leave politics to the politicians

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Leave politics to the politicians. This is the stern warning of Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III to all employees of the provincial government who plan to help in the campaign of any candidate in the May 13, 2019 midterm elections.

“I told them nga leave politics to the vice governor, the board members and to me. Leave that to us kay kami man ang mga politicians diri sa provincial government,” Davide said in a press briefing on Wednesday, January 16, held in his office.

Davide added that those who really plan to show support to candidates, regardless of their political inclination, should either file a leave of absence throughout the campaign period or resign from service.

The campaign period for local candidates including those who run for the House of Representatives will be from March 30 to May 11.

Davide warned the Capitol employees that the Civil Service Commission (CSC) has very strict rules against electioneering employees of the government.

Based on CSC Resolution No. 1701077 issued in July 2017, government employees who are found to be electioneering or those who are directly or indirectly involved in the campaign of candidates shall be meted with one to six months suspension for the first offense and dismissal from service on the second offense.

“The Civil Service Commission has very strict rules on electioneering. We will use it against them if we would know some employees nga ni-apil og kampanya,” Davide said./mga