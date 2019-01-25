SM Foundation Alumni scholars hold special mass for Henry Sy, Sr.

Cebu City, Philippines – The alumni association of SM Foundation, Inc. in Cebu held a special mass to honor the late Henry Sy, Sr. last January 24 in SM City Cebu in time for his funeral in Manila.

Henry Sy, Sr. served as Chairman of the SM group and founder of SM Foundation, Inc., considered as the heart of the SM Group of Companies focused on social inclusion by nurturing and caring for underserved communities where SM is present. Established in 1983 by Henry Sy, Sr. and Felicidad T. Sy, SM Foundation continues to pursue its mission which is anchored on its founding principle of People Helping People.

The SM Foundation’s college scholarship program started with 100 scholars on its first year. To date, it has supported almost 4,000 scholars, covering full tuition and monthly allowances. In Cebu, SM Foundation, Inc. has produced over 700 scholars since it started in 1993.

Presiding priest Rev. Fr. Joseph de Aquino thanked Mr. Henry Sy, Sr. and his family for all the help they extended for the Cebu scholars, and their support to the Archdiocese of Cebu when they donated the Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod, and the Cross Tower at the Archbishop’s Palace.

Sy, a philanthropist, attended the grand reunion of over a thousand alumni of the SM Foundation’s scholarship program last January 6 in SMX Convention Center.

Department of Education in a statement says “SM Foundation is also one of DepEd’s pioneer and constant partners in the Adopt-a-School Program, providing scholarships, teacher training, school supplies, financial literacy, ICT and multimedia packages. Sy will be fondly remembered as a valuable partner who invested in the education of the country’s future leaders and nation-builders.”