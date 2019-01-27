A Cebuano student’s candle-lighted illustration of Catriona’s lava gown goes viral

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Cebuano’s brilliant illustration of Miss Universe Catriona Gray’s iconic lava-inspired gown is now doing the rounds on social media.

And just like lava, it’s scorching hot.

A mixed-media artwork by Cebuano college student Marc Loria Brua is not your ordinary illustration.

The 19-year-old student from Cebu Normal University incorporated real-life elements such as the lighted, red candles inside the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño to add more creative twists to his art piece.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, January 26, Brua’s illustration has been shared over 9,000 times on social media, which includes Twitter and Facebook. On Facebook, it generated over 7,000 reactions, mostly love, and shared more than 3,000 times since it was published Saturday morning.

“I’m so shocked, and a bit teary-eyed, when I learned it became viral. And it felt so heartwarming especially that I got a lot of positive feedback from the people who have seen it,” said Brua.

Brua cut out his illustration of the gown the Miss Universe used when she was crowned in Thailand last December, and brought this to the Basilica where he used the candlelights to enhance his artwork.

In an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital, Brua, who is now pursuing a degree in Physical Science, said Gray is his new-found muse. The college student has been doing illustrations as a means to keep his creative juices flowing for four years now.

“Catriona represents the modern Filipino. She’s strong and independent. And I’m proud of her as a Filipino,” said Brua, who wants to be a fashion designer.

He added that with countless artworks popping out since Gray was crowned Miss Universe in 2018, he also challenged himself to create something.

“Since Catriona’s gown is inspired by lava, I was thinking that my illustration should be related to fire. I wasn’t allowed to play with fire inside the house, that’s when I asked myself: why not inside the Basilica?” he explained.

Brua added that when he conceptualized his work, it was during the celebration of the Fiesta Señor when thousands of devotees flocked to the Basilica to pay homage to the Señor Sto. Niño.

“By the way, that photo was taken after I attended one of the Novena Masses there,” he said.

Brua also said he drew his inspiration from Edgar Artis, an Armenian illustrator whose creations also went viral for adding real-life objects to his artworks.

Brua, though, wishes for Gray herself to notice his work.

“Hopefully, she will notice it, and I’’ll be more than OK!” he said./ elb