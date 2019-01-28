Chasing dreams: Former Miss Cebu Neesha Murjani to try her luck at Bb. Pilipinas for the second time

Cebu City, Philippines – Believing that one never lose for every lesson learned from experience, former Miss Cebu Namrata Neesha Murjani is taking another bold step as she tries her luck for Binibining Pilipinas 2019.

It will be Murjani’s second time to join the pageant after her first attempt in 2015.

“My biggest motivator to join this year is my family. My parents told me to always chase my dreams so I don’t regret it in the future that I never ‘tried’. I still want to chase my dream, which is to do my advocacies with a wider audience in the best way I’m good at,” she told CDN Digital.

Murjani is eyeing the Miss Universe Philippines crown but is also “thinking of other titles” believing that “any title would be an open door for me to inspire people to never give up on their dreams no matter how hard it may seem.”

Murjani, who just turned 26 last January 17, said she is training under the Aces and Queens beauty camp.

She has been an entrepreneur since 2011 and worked for a real estate company as a digital marketing personnel.

Asked why she continues to join pageants, Murjani said she does not want to regret one day for not trying.

“Pageantry isn’t forever because there is an age limit. Kaya while you can, go lang. You never lose anyways, you always win. Not always sa crown but on lessons learned and the amazing people you will meet along the way,” she said.

Murjani said she becomes a better version of herself every time she chooses to get back up after facing several obstacles.

“I’m a better version because I grew in the process, changing my styles to what fits me best and what I’m comfortable in. Listening to criticisms instead of turning a blind eye. Most importantly, taking in the good and letting the bad go,” she said.

Murjani said winning a title would enable her reach out to more people in her advocacies focused on less privileged children and children with disabilities.

Murjani said she is eagerly anticipating for Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. to open the search in February.

Her current goal is to be prepared physically, mentally and emotionally.

Murjani won Miss Cebu in 2013.

In 2015, she joined Bb. Pilipinas for the first time. Last year, she also tried her luck in Miss World Philippines. /bjo