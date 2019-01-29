Cebu City police tighten security in churches

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will be securing the churches in Cebu City following the twin bombing of the Catholic Cathedral in Jolo, Sulu on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, the director of the CCPO, said that although the possibility of a similar bombing is slim in Cebu City, the CCPO will still take all the needed precautionary measures.

Garma stressed that while there is no imminent threats to Cebu City from terrorist and rebel groups, the police have nonetheless started to coordinate with church leaders here to discuss security measures.

Garma admitted though that they don’t have enough manpower to secure all the churches in the city and so she urged church leaders to hire their own guards for added security.

She said they are also in contant dialogue with the leaders of the Muslim community in Cebu who, she said, have always been cooperative with the police. /elb