4 Cebu hotels and resorts in TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Four Cebu-based hotels and resorts made it to the list of Best Hotels for TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice 2019.

Radisson Blu and Kandaya Resort were included in TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Best Luxury Hotels in the Philippines.

Radisson Blu, which is based in North Reclamation Area in Cebu City, bagged the ninth spot. A guest review highlighted by TripAdvisor described Radisson Blu as ‘the perfect green oasis in Cebu City’.

Kandaya Resort, located in Daanbantayan in northern Cebu, ranked 13, and was noted by its guests as ‘our savior during a strong typhoon in 2013,’ referring to Typhoon Yolanda which hit the northern part of Cebu, particularly Daanbantayan, in November 2013.

In the Best in Small Hotels in the Philippines category, Las Flores Hotel in Catmon town is the only one from Cebu. Las Flores, which is dubbed as a ‘lovely spot, run by a lovely family’ and ‘a place to recharge your batteries’ by reviewers, ranked 21st out of 25 hotels.

JPark Island Resort and Waterpark in Lapu-Lapu City in Mactan Island was also named as the 13th Best Family Hotels in the Philippines, describing it as the ‘Best Mactan Ocean View’ in Cebu.

TripAdvisor, considered as the world’s largest travel website, announced the winners of Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2019 last January 23.

“Travelers’ Choice award winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide.

On the 17th year of the awards, TripAdvisor has recognized 7,812 properties in 94 countries and eight regions worldwide in the categories of Top Hotels Overall, Luxury, Bargain, Small, Best Service, B&Bs and Inns, Romance, Family and All-Inclusive.

The hallmarks of Travelers’ Choice hotels winners are remarkable quality, service and value,” TripAdvisor said on its website./ elb