City Treasury collects P1.2 B from business permits

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Treasurer’s Office collected P1.2 billion in revenues from the renewal of business permits this year.

According to Arlene Rentuza, the Acting City Treasurer, this year’s collection in 18 days is 20.82 percent higher compared to the 21-day collection period last year.

Rentuza said that the improvement can be attributed to the increase of business tax payers to 32, 869 this year compared to the 30, 828 in 2018.

She said of the current business tax payers, only 600 have yet to pay their taxes, rendering a 98 percent compliance.

“We are still continuing the renewal here sa city hall. Pero duna nay surcharge sa nalate og bayad,” said Rentuza.

The deadline of the renewal was last January 25. Starting January 28, businesses are already charged with a penalty that increases per day.

The city is giving the businesses until March 31 to comply with the requirements. After that, they will begin apprehending business establishments which failed to renew their permits.

Rentuza said that the success of the collection can be attributed to the wide information drive of Mayor Tomas Osmeña and the availability of off site payment centers. /bjo