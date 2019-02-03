Cenro takes steps to address air pollution caused by vehicles stuck in Cebu City traffic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Having a better air monitoring system and the regular emission testing of vehicles to regulate their fumes when caught in traffic are among the solutions to solve air pollution from vehicles caught in a traffic in the city.

Nida Cabrera, Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) head, said that these were the steps that they were taking to address this pollution problem.

Cabrera said, in a text message send to Cebu Daily News Digital (CDND) on Sunday, February 3, that the city was in the process of acquiring a better air monitoring system in order to detect the levels of carbon emission of vehicles on the streets.

“Transport emits black carbon. We have limited air monitoring system, and so we are on the process of acquiring a new one,” said Cabrera.

Cabrera also said that she also requested the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to regularly conduct emission testing to also regulate the fumes released by cars.

“Regularly conduct emission testings, and do not only rely on submissions during renewal of car registration,” she said.

Cabrera said she was hoping that with a new monitoring system, they could detect accurately the carbon emissions in the city and create measures to solve the pollution.

CDND tried to reach the CCTO, but they could not be reached for comment.

Cabrera cited these measures against pollution after Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera called on the CCTO and Cenro in a press briefing on Friday, February 1 to check on the effects of fumes from cars stuck in traffic on the riding public.

“Tuod nay traffic, di makalikayan, pero grabe na kaayo ang gi-emit nga fumes sa atong mga sakyanan nga ma-stuck sa traffic pila ka oras,” said Garganera.

Garganera’s call was prompted by reports he received that cases of respiratory illness in the city had risen.

He said he was concerned with this development of the possibility of fumes from vehicles stuck in traffic affecting the health of the riding public.

He said that this problem should be addressed in two ways: Solve the traffic problem and solve the pollution.

“Ang magsige pa gyod og sakay sa ato mga jeep kay ang atong mga bata. Mangasakit na lang intawon ang mga estudyante padung sa eskwelahan,” said Garganera./dbs