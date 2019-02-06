13,000 LPG-filled butane canisters seized, four arrested in Consolacion, Cebu
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Over 13,000 illegally refilled butane canisters estimated to be worth P1.7 million were confiscated from four individuals who were arrested in an entrapment operation inside a warehouse in Barangay Tayud, Consolacion on Tuesday afternoon, February 5.
Operatives from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CDIG-7), led by Superintendent Lito Patay, and the legal team from the region’s Department of Energy (DOE-7) arrested Perdito Octares, Jerwin Manulat, Elesar Luzon, and Daniel Manulat.
A report released today, February 6, by the Consolacion police said that the suspects were caught in the act on refilling empty butane canisters with liquified petroleum gas (LPG), which is a violation of Presidential Decree No. 1865 that prohibits the sale or distribution of petroleum products for profit and without a license from the government.
Aside from empty and filled butane canisters, other items recovered were 255 pieces of LPG tanks, 12 portable stoves, a refiller machine, a power craft air compressor, and a multicab, the report added./elb
