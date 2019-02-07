Cebu City Council to hold special session for calamity aid of fire-stricken barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council will hold a special session on Friday, February 8, to tackle the aid for the fire victims in Barangay Pardo and Barangay Ermita.

Vice Mayor Edgar Labella, who sits as presiding officer of the Council, confirmed this on Thursday, February 7.

“There will be a special session at 10 a.m. tomorrow in order to address the calamity issues on the fire that broke out first in Sitio Tabokanal in Pardo and the fire that struck Barangay Ermita the other day,” Labella said.

On Tuesday, fire engulfed three sitios of Barangay Ermita displacing almost 3,000 individuals.

With only two active barangay officials in Ermita, acting Barangay Captain Efe Rupinta has expressed concern on how to release the calamity fund for the victims.

Rupinta earlier told CDN Digital that they will seek guidance from the city office of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on how to release the calamity fund.

Last February 3, at least 155 families were also rendered homeless after a fire broke out in Sitio Tabokanal in Barangay Pardo.