Magpale on changing PH name to Maharlika: Wider consultation is needed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Maharlika is a nice word, but to use it as the name of the country is another story.

Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale said the government will need to conduct first a wider consultation with all sectors before proceeding with the plan to change the country’s name from Philippines to “Maharlika.”

“I think kinahanglan pa ni og lapad nga consultation with all sectors. Hinuon, Pilipinas mura man gud og named after King Phillip of Spain so murag it reminds us of our colonial period,” Magpale said.

Magpale, however, said that she cannot say yet if she is in favor of the renaming the country.

“I cannot decide kung uyon. I like the word ‘Maharlika’ but to be the new name, lisod man gud kaayo. We are how many years old nga Pilipinas,” Magpale added.

The talks on replacing the name “Philippines” with “Maharlika” started when President Rodrigo Duterte, in a speech in Maguindanao last Monday, said he was in favor of former president Ferdinand Marcos’ idea of renaming the country to Maharlika.

Magpale said the government has to consider the sentiments of the older generation in coming up with the decision.

“We need to consult kay we don’t know sa effect sa all ages. Sa mga kabataan tingali okay lang. It doesn’t really matter for them but let us respect the elders and our history,” added Magpale, who turned 77 last month. /elb