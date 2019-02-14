Cebuano Pogoy is battle ready for Gilas   

Cebu City, Philippines – Cebuano wingman Roger Ray Pogoy is preparing as best as he can for the daunting mission that lies ahead for Team Philippines in the sixth window of the 2019 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers next week.

One of two Cebuanos head coach Yeng Guiao tapped to be part of the pool, the other being reigning PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, Pogoy said the pressure is on for every member of the team to step up and claim two wins on the road to stay in contention for a spot to the Fiba World Cup this August.

The Philippines face Qatar on February 21 and Kazakhstan on the 24th. Gilas needs to sweep those games to rise from its current 5-5 win-loss slate

“Una, pressure kaayo kay dapat daugon jud ang duha ka duwa nya dili pajud nato home court. Pero ready mi mu-atubang sa tanan pressure para sa bayan,” said the former product of the high school program of the University of Cebu.

Though still not assured of a spot on the team, Pogoy expressed pride and gratitude for being named to the pool.

“Lipay kaayo ko and mag pasalamat jud ko ni coach Yeng na napili ko sa pool kay goal jud na nako na maka balik sa national team. Basta ready lang jud ko ug ma line up ko, hatag jud nako ako best jud,” added Pogoy, who is actually leading TNT in scoring and is fourth in the league with his average of 19.8 points per game.

Even with the tough task ahead, Pogoy shared he is feeling confident with naturalized player, Andray Blatche back in the mix.

“Si Andray dako jud kaayo ug tabang sa team. Lisod jud kaayo ug wala siya. As a teammate niya dagdag kumpyansa sa amo na naa mi us aka Andray sa team.” /bmjo