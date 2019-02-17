Mambaling bust:  Drug ‘deliveryman,’ new dealer nabbed with P500K shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines A suspected “deliveryman” in the illegal drug trade and a newly identified suspected drug dealer were arrested after they were caught with an estimated half a million peso worth of suspected shabu during an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Mambaling on Saturday, February 16.

Samuel Belarmino, 34, the suspected “delivery man” and Pamela Gonzales, 43, a newly identified suspected drug dealer, were arrested during a buy-bust operation at past 7 p.m. in Sitio Larena, Barangay Mambaling, said Senior Inspector Francis Renz Talosig, Mambaling Police Precinct chief, during an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital.

Talosig said that Belarmino of C. Padilla Street in Barangay Duljo Fatima was caught with 85 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P570,000 during the police operation.

The Mambaling raid happened an hour before the Pardo Police confiscated 2 kilos of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pardo.

Read more: Shabu in Cebu: Another drug bust yields 2 kilos valued at P13.6M

Talosig said that they had been monitoring Belarmino’s illegal activities for 10 days after barangay officials reported to them Belarmino and Gonzales’ illegal drug activities.

He said that they found out that Belarmino would supply or deliver suspected shabu to Gonzales, who was a new name in the illegal drug trade in the area.

Both suspects were detained at the Mambaling Police Precinct detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs