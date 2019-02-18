DA-7: Central Visayas safe from African Swine Fever

Cebu City, Philippines – Following reports of an African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak, Salvador Diputado, Regional Director of the Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7), reassured that the whole of Central Visayas has no reported case of the virus as of February 18, 2019.

Diputado said in an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital that the said burning of the 100 kilos of fresh and processed pork meat and meat by-products last week at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport was a precautionary measure of the DA’s Bureau of Animal Industry-Veterinary Quarantine Service (DA-BAI VQS) and Bureau of Customs in regulating the safety of the consuming public.

Diputado also added that the whole Central Visayas should not be alarmed because they are closely monitoring all possible entry points of meat in the region.

“Awhag nako sa atong mga ka-igsuonan nga adunay mga paryente sa laing nasud nga dili lang magdala og mga pork processed products kay amo gyud nag i hold upon entry.” reminded Diputado.

Diputado also said there’s no need to worry with the pork supply in the region because locally produced meat products are safe for consumption. /bmjo