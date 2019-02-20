SK Federation of Cebu City eyes better summer camp this year 

Cebu City, Philippines – The Sangguniang Kabataan Federation of Cebu City (SKF) is looking to enhance this year’s Cebu City Youth Summer Camp.

SKF Cebu City president Jessica Resch told Cebu Daily News Digital they are now targeting to cater not only to teens but also young adults.

“Wala pami ka finalize sa activities but most likely kay youth skills development, pina leadership training plus skills development.” said Resch in an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital.

Activities targeting the holistic growth of young people is the main reason why the SKF Cebu City wants to continue and enhance the summer camp.

The Cebu City Youth Summer Camp, held in partnership with the SKF Cebu City, Gender and Development (GAD), Cebu City Local Youth Development Officer (CCYLDO), and the Cebu City Government, is set to happen on the second week of April 2019. The venue has yet to be determined.

Resch said that as early as now, they are inviting the youth to take part in this youth camp. They can check for updates at the SKF Cebu City’s official Facebook page (Sangguniang Kabataan Federation of Cebu City). /bmjo