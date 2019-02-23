Bloody Friday’s death toll in Cebu rose to 11

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The number of fatalities in violent incidents in Cebu within Friday has risen to 11 after authorities confirmed that four persons were also killed in the northern Cebu town of Consolacion.

Police confirmed that the four persons were riding on two motorcycles when attacked and killed by another two sets of motorcycle-riding men in Barangay Danglag of Consolacion at past 3 p.m. on Friday, February 22.

The incident happened just as police were wrapping up its anti-crime operations in the last 24 hours that had resulted to the death five persons in the hands of police operatives – an alleged ecstasy supplier in Barangay Zapatera, Cebu City; two barangay tanods and a tanod’s wife in Barangay Lusaran, Cebu City when the tanods engaged in a shootout the policemen who attempted to arrest the village watchmen for carrying unlicensed firearms; and one drug suspect in the southern Cebu town of Daanbantayan.

Two other persons were likewise found dead along the road in Barangay Maghaway, Talisay City early on Friday.

READ MORE Lusaran shootout: Two tanods, tanod’s wife killed; cop wounded; loose guns seized

Talisay shooting probe: Cops checking if dead victim related to drug lord Sabalones

The Consolacion shooting was believed to be drug-related, according to SPO3 Emerito Sansan, investigator on the case from the Consolacion police.

Sansan said their initial information revealed that couple Jeremias and Geraldine Herbieto, ages 52 and 51, respectively, just came from the Mandaue City Regional Trial Court where Herminias had posted bail on a drug-related case when they were attacked.

The four attackers riding in tandem on two motorcycles, all of whom were wearing masks, drove alongside the motorcycle of the Herbieto couple and rained bullets on them, killing the male Herbieto and wounding his wife.

The two other companions of the Herbietos, who were following the couple riding on a habal habal (passenger motorcycle) were also attacked, killing all three persons on board, including the habal habal driver.

The other fatalities were identified as Joel Cabardo, said to be a native of Davao City; Carbado’s companion whose identity was still to be known; and habal habal driver Adrian Cabunelas, 30, a resident of Barangay Pulpugan, Consolacion.Except for Geraldine, who only sustained minor wounds, the four were dead even before they reached the hospital, Sansan added./elb