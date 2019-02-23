Japanese cosplayer Reika Arikawa joins Otakufest 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuano cosplayers and hobbyists trooped to a mall in Cebu City earlier today, February 23, for the Otakufest 2019 opening program to share their love for cosplaying, gaming, dancing and singing among others.

Now on its 11th year, Otakufest is getting bigger and better with a lot of new offerings, says JJ Junasa, one of its organizers.

Junasa told Cebu Daily News Digital that this is the first time that they are holding the annual gathering for two days, from February 23 to 24.

This is also the first time that their event will be graced by famous cosplayer Reika Arikawa, who is from Osaka, Japan. Arikawa will be joining fellow cosplayers on Sunday.

As an added attraction, they are also holding two different cosplay competitions – World Cosplay Summit Cebu and Pop Culture Hiroshima Cebu Qualifiers – this year.

The annual Otakufest is a highly attended hobby convention held every February. It allows every cosplayer and hobbyists to embrace the Japanese and other Asian cultures.

This year’s festival was held at the Maze Garden located at the upper ground floor of the mountain wing side of the SM Seaside Mall in City Cebu. /dcb