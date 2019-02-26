Comelec to ask electric companies to ensure sufficient supply of electricity on election day

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Cebu Province will be asking electric companies to make sure that there will be sufficient supply of electricity on election day on May 13, 2019.

Acting Cebu Provincial Election Supervisor Jerome Brillantes said they will invite the Visayan Electric Company (Veco) and other companies that supply electricity in the different areas of the province during their Provincial Joint Security Coordinating Center (PJSCC) early in March.

“We will invite Veco, and other electricity providers to give assurance nga enough ang supply nato sa electricity on the day of the election this May 13, 2019,” Brillantes said.

Brillantes said that although the vote counting machines (VCMs) have a back up power source, sufficient supply of power is needed for safety reasons, especially during the canvassing of the votes, which usually happens at night time.

“Actually, ang atong VCMs duha man na ang power sources, naay backup nga battery which will last for three days so dili ra gyod maapektohan ang atong VCM ana,” he said. “Ang sa ato lang kay in kaso magabihian nga hayag ang surroundings and safety.”

“But with the VCM, nothing to worry of because regardless kung naay kuryente o wala naa man siya’y battery. Makapadayon ra gyud na og function during the elections,” he added. /bmjo