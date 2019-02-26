P16.3-M Capitol skills training center opened in Naga

To further promote its advocacy on providing alternative livelihood to Cebuanos, a P16.3-million Cebu Provincial Skills Training Center was inaugurated in Barangay Inayagan, City of Naga last Thursday, Feb. 21.

Cebu Gov. Hilario P. Davide III and Vice Gov. Agnes A. Magpale, together with the other Capitol department heads, led the inauguration of the 27-room facility where various skills and vocational training courses are expected to be initiated.

Davide said that the facility is a project of the Cebu Provincial Government, in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

The governor said that the Province provided the facility, while the role of Tesda is to take care of the series of trainings for the beneficiaries.

The facility sits on an 896-square-meter lot inside the premises of the Agriculture Demo Farm in Barangay Inayagan.

Providing education and vocational training is in the Six-Key Development Agenda of the administration of Davide and Magpale.

With health and social services in the top one, the other priorities are countryside development; environmental, climate change and disaster management; infrastructure, tourism and investment promotion; and law and order. Jovy T. Gerodias