Cebu City Niños top dancesports competition of Batang Pinoy 2019 Visayas Regional Finals

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – Team Cebu City Niños ruled the dancesports competition of the Batang Pinoy 2019 Visayas Regional Finals held at the Holy Rosary Academy here.

The dancing Niños secured a total of five gold medals, nine silvers and one bronze medal to top the event.

Iloilo finished second with three gold medals and one bronze while Mandaue City finished third with two gold medals.

The top 3 winners in each category will advance to the national finals. /bmjo