Tropical depression ‘Betty’ weakens, enters Philippine territory

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression “Betty” (international name: Wutip) has further weakened as it entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Thursday night.

In its 11 p.m. severe weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Betty entered PAR at around 7 p.m.

The weather disturbance was last spotted 1,385 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

It has a maximum of sustained winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 65 kph and continues to move northwest at 15 kph.

The weather bureau, however, said that “Betty” is expected to further weaken into a low pressure area in 12 to 24 hours.

The tropical depression, Pagasa added, will not directly affect any part of the country.

Pagasa did not raise storm warning signals but advised the public and disaster risk reduction and management councils concerned to take appropriate actions and precautions.